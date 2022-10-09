  • The Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo's Asakusa district in August | KYODO
    The Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo's Asakusa district in August | KYODO
As Japan’s border fully opens to foreign visitors on Tuesday, so too does a national travel subsidy program aimed at turbocharging the domestic tourism industry’s post-pandemic recovery.

The National Travel Discount program — which is available only to those with residency status in Japan and does not extend to overseas visitors arriving on tourist visas — uses government subsidies to fund discounts on meals, shopping and accommodation worth up to ¥11,000 ($77) per traveler per day.

