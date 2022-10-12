The yen weakened to a fresh 24-year low Wednesday, raising speculation over whether and when Japanese authorities would step in to prop up the currency as they did last month.
The currency fell to ¥146.23 per dollar, surpassing the ¥145.90 level that prompted Japan’s first intervention to buy the yen since 1998. The pace of yen selling has slowed relative to earlier this year, but prospects for the United States to keep raising rates while Japan maintains supereasy policy continue to weigh.
