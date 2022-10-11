  • The probability of having chronic health problems from COVID-19 is relatively low, but at least 670 million cases worldwide have left a substantial burden of disability | BLOOMBERG
Long COVID-19 eases with time, according to a study that found about 1% of coronavirus patients had persistent symptoms for a year or more.

In the first rigorous assessment of the magnitude of long COVID-19 on a global scale, researchers found 6.2% of people who had COVID-19 in the pandemic’s first two years experienced at least one of three main groups of symptoms three months later. Of those patients, 15% were still afflicted after a year, they found.

