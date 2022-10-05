  • Senior nursing students attend a training lecture at Phinma Corp.'s St Jude College in Manila on Sept. 16. | BLOOMBERG
The toll of nearly three years of COVID-19 includes millions of nurses broken by punishing hours and low pay, many of whom quit the profession and left hospitals dangerously short of critical staff.

Now with pandemic-related travel restrictions easing, countries from Germany to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are stepping up efforts to lure foreign nurses and other medical professionals with promises of expedited visas and better pay.

