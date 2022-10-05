A three-day session with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began in parliament Wednesday, giving opposition parties the opportunity to grill Kishida about his party’s ties to the Unification Church, the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the hobbled economy.
It was the the opposition’s first question-and-answer session since June. In the interim, Abe was shot dead just before the July Upper House election, the government held the state funeral last month amid rising public criticism and the nation battled through a seventh wave of the pandemic — all while the yen hit new lows and rising prices shattered consumer confidence.
