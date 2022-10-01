  • Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS
    Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS

  • JIJI

Another lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been found to have links to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, the LDP has announced.

The news, released Friday, brought the total number of LDP lawmakers with ties with the church to 180. The name of the newly found lawmaker was not disclosed.

