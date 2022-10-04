  • Austrian quantum physicist Anton Zeilinger in Vienna in 2018 | REUTERS
The Nobel prize in physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

The laureates “have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated,” the Nobel Committee said. “The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information.”

