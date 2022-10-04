  • Consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.8% in September year-on-year, led by gains in processed food and durable goods. | BLOOMBERG
    Consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.8% in September year-on-year, led by gains in processed food and durable goods. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to rise at the fastest pace since 1992 excluding the impact of tax hikes, and adding to the challenges for the Bank of Japan in communicating its need for inflation-supporting easing.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.8% in the capital in September from a year earlier, according to the ministry of internal affairs Tuesday. The gain matched economist forecasts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED