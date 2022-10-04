Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to rise at the fastest pace since 1992 excluding the impact of tax hikes, and adding to the challenges for the Bank of Japan in communicating its need for inflation-supporting easing.
Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.8% in the capital in September from a year earlier, according to the ministry of internal affairs Tuesday. The gain matched economist forecasts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.