    Destruction from Hurricane Ian outside Bonita Bills seafood restaurant in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday | HILARY SWIFT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
FORT MYERS, Florida – The extent of Hurricane Ian’s destruction became clearer Thursday as people across southwestern Florida — left without electricity, drinking water or inhabitable homes — began to assess the damage and gird for what Gov. Ron DeSantis said would be a yearslong recovery.

The scale of the wreckage was staggering, even to Florida residents who had survived and rebuilt after other powerful hurricanes. The storm pulverized roads, toppled trees, gutted downtown storefronts and set cars afloat, leaving a soggy scar of ruined homes and businesses from the coastal cities of Naples and Fort Myers to inland communities around Orlando.

