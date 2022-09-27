  • People in Tokyo and other areas gained a level of herd immunity through contagion amid high case counts, new research shows. | AFP-JIJI
Japan’s population level immunity to COVID-19 has reached about 90% in major population areas after a recent omicron wave, though that level of protection is likely to diminish in a matter of months, according to a study published on Tuesday.

That level of so-called “herd immunity” reflects partial protection imparted from both natural infection and vaccination, according to the Tokyo Foundation of Policy Research, which estimated the levels for 12 of Japan’s most-populated prefectures.

