Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he supports last week’s government intervention in the currency markets, and said it creates an appropriate policy mix together with the central bank’s ongoing monetary easing.
“The intervention was conducted by the finance minister’s decision as a necessary means to deal with excessive moves and I think it was appropriate,” Kuroda said Monday in his first public remarks since surprise actions were taken Thursday to prop up the yen. “The intervention and monetary easing are complementary.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.