    The yen's exchange rate against the dollar is displayed in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, is a major exporter of capital and credit. | REUTERS
Asian markets risk a reprise of crisis-level stress as two of the region’s most important currencies crumble under the onslaught of relentless dollar strength.

The yuan and yen are both tumbling due to the growing disparity between an uber-hawkish Federal Reserve and dovish policymakers in China and Japan. While other Asian nations are digging deep into foreign-exchange reserves to mitigate the dollar’s damage, the yuan and yen’s slump is making things worse for everyone, threatening the region’s mantle as a preferred destination for risk investors.

