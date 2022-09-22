North Korea denied that it has sold arms to Russia and blasted the U.S. and “other hostile forces” for what it saw as spreading rumors that Kim Jong Un’s regime was aiding Moscow as it fought in Ukraine.
“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency cited an unnamed vice director general in the Defense Ministry’s General Bureau of Equipment as saying.
