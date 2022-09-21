  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has pushed back against speculation over an early tightening by citing a lack of momentum for sustainable inflation. | BLOOMBERG
Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will be at risk of shifting the yen toward further weakness by holding on to the message that the Bank of Japan must carry on with monetary easing, hours after another major interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Kuroda and his fellow board members are set to conclude a two-day meeting Thursday, and are expected to keep both the yield curve control program and asset purchases unchanged, according to all 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

