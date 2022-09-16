  • Economists say Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will leave the central bank's main policy levers unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting next week. | BLOOMBERG
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will likely keep the central bank’s main policy levers unchanged next week, mere hours after another major rate hike from the Federal Reserve, BOJ watchers said in a poll.

All 49 of the polled economists said the central bank will leave its yield curve control program and asset purchases unchanged at the end of the two-day policy meeting Thursday.

