  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at his office in Seoul on Wednesday. Yoon is expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, emphasizing his country’s commitment to an international, rules-based order. | WOOHAE CHO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at his office in Seoul on Wednesday. Yoon is expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, emphasizing his country’s commitment to an international, rules-based order. | WOOHAE CHO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Seoul – Four months into his new administration, President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea has found himself in trouble.

His national approval rating has plummeted, his governing People Power Party does not control parliament, and five of his Cabinet-level appointees have been forced to step down amid accusations of nepotism, sexual harassment and other ethical lapses.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,