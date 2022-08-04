  • Poor approval ratings for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have created concern that his domestic headwinds could have a knock-on effect on foreign policy. | REUTERS
Less than three months after taking office, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval ratings have plummeted to a new low of 28% amid growing concerns about the economy, controversy over personnel appointments and criticism of his handling of state affairs.

That’s created concern that Yoon’s domestic headwinds could have a knock-on effect on foreign policy: A lack of strong public support may hinder his vows to take a more confrontational approach toward North Korea, adopt a tougher line with China and improve ties with Japan.

