  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Sept. 18 at 3:44 p.m. | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Sept. 18 at 3:44 p.m. | GOOGLE MAPS

  • Reuters, Staff report

  • SHARE

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, causing damage including derailed train carriages, and sparking tsunami warnings.

The weather bureau said the epicenter was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)