  • Monitors display the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a dealing room in Tokyo on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Monitors display the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a dealing room in Tokyo on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The plunge in the yen’s value against the U.S. dollar continues with no end in sight, harming Japan’s economy by pushing up import costs.

A currency’s value is affected by numerous factors, making predicting fluctuations a difficult matter, but some economists say there are potential ways of alleviating the yen’s recent weakness.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,