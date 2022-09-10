  • Britain's King Charles III makes a televised address from Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
London – Swiftly taking on the mantle of Britain’s monarch, King Charles III returned to London from Scotland on Friday, a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to pledge that he would serve the British people, “with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

The king’s speech capped a day of mourning across Britain, but it was also a vivid demonstration of continuity in this constitutional monarchy. He met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss just four days after the queen anointed her at Balmoral Castle, in the last official act of her seven-decade reign.

