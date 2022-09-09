  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a visit to mark her Diamond Jubilee in London in December 2012. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a visit to mark her Diamond Jubilee in London in December 2012. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign took Britain from the age of steam to the era of the smartphone, and who oversaw the largely peaceful breakup of an empire that once spanned the globe, has died. She was 96.

She died peacefully at Balmoral on the afternoon of September 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

