From saying the “jury’s out” on whether French President Emmanuel Macron is an ally, to vowing “to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine,” new British Prime Minister Liz Truss is known for her strong foreign policy rhetoric. That’s something Asia may need to get used to as well.
Truss is reportedly set to label China a “threat” to U.K. interests, while at the same time seeking closer ties to other Indo-Pacific countries such as Japan, India, Australia and South Korea.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.