  • Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura (second from left) and ministers from other countries who have joined the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, in Los Angeles on Thursday | KYODO
The United States began a two-day meeting Thursday with ministers from Japan and 12 other countries to forge a path forward for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a Washington-led initiative that aims to set trade standards, boost supply chains in the region and act as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence.

Organizers say they hope the first face-to-face IPEF gathering will result in the launch of official negotiations focused on advancing four key framework pillars: improving supply chains, expanding clean energy, fighting tax avoidance and corruption, and progressing digital trade.

