    U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on July 27. | AFP-JIJI
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials won’t flinch in the battle to curb inflation, hardening expectations that they’ll deliver a third straight jumbo rate hike later this month.

“We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Powell said Thursday in remarks at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.” He spoke with a moderator in a virtual question-and-answer session.

