  • U.S. judge, Kathaleen McCormick permitted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire's deal to acquire the social media company. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. judge, Kathaleen McCormick permitted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire's deal to acquire the social media company. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.

Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said in a Wednesday ruling there there were “glaring deficiencies” in how Musk and his lawyers responded to Twitter’s request for text messages he and top aide Jared Birchall sent and received about the proposed deal and his subsequent effort to withdraw from it. She ordered the men to turn over phone records about their texts.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,