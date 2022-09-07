  • A monitor in Tokyo shows the yen dropping below the ¥143 mark against the dollar early Wednesday. | KYODO
    A monitor in Tokyo shows the yen dropping below the ¥143 mark against the dollar early Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New York – The yen has hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar, breaching the ¥143 line in New York on Tuesday amid solid yen-selling and dollar-buying momentum on the rise of long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The yen was traded at ¥142.74-84 to the dollar at 5 p.m. in New York after temporarily trading at ¥143.08, marking a fresh low since August 1998 following the long Labor Day weekend.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,