New York – The yen has hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar, breaching the ¥143 line in New York on Tuesday amid solid yen-selling and dollar-buying momentum on the rise of long-term U.S. Treasury yields.
The yen was traded at ¥142.74-84 to the dollar at 5 p.m. in New York after temporarily trading at ¥143.08, marking a fresh low since August 1998 following the long Labor Day weekend.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.