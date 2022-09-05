  • Suntory's canned cocktail -196 Double Lemon on sale at a store in Sydney on Friday | REUTERS
Japanese drinks giant Suntory last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there.

Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment.

