Japan plans to introduce measures to restrict use of city gas and support fuel procurement in the event of a large-scale disruption to liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports amid lingering fears about energy supplies from Russia.

The scheme has been discussed since July by a working group of external energy experts. Resource-poor Japan faces a historic energy security risk amid the growing threat of gas supply cutoffs from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia at a time when global supply is tight and spot prices are sky-high.

