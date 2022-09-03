  • An image the U.S. Department of Justice included in a court filing Tuesday shows documents marked SECRET//SCI that were recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and home in Florida. | U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – The FBI’s search of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida club and residence last month turned up 48 empty folders marked as containing classified information, a newly disclosed court filing shows, raising the question of whether the government had fully recovered the documents or any remain missing.

The filing, a detailed list of items retrieved in the search, was unsealed Friday as part of the court fight over whether to appoint an independent arbiter to review the materials taken by federal agents when they descended on Trump’s estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Aug. 8.

