  • A family takes refuge with their animals in an abandoned building in Dera Allah Yar, Pakistan, on Friday. | REUTERS
    A family takes refuge with their animals in an abandoned building in Dera Allah Yar, Pakistan, on Friday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Bhanbro, Pakistan – Pakistan’s farmers are still counting their losses from the devastating floods that have put a third of the country under water, but the long-term impact is already clear.

“We have gone back 50 years,” said Ashraf Ali Bhanbro, a farmer in Sindh province whose 2,500 acres of cotton and sugarcane — on the verge of being harvested — have now been wiped out.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,