    People use rafts to cross a flooded area after monsoon rains on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province, Pakistan, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
A third of Pakistan is underwater, with at least 1,208 people dead — including 416 children — but monsoon rains “on steroids,” likely fueled by climate change, are not the only cause of the nation’s misery.

As with many of the increasingly common disasters around the world, problems from a lack of investment in warning systems to the building of homes in danger zones and a failure of political will to cut fossil fuel use are key drivers, analysts said.

