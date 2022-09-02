  • People launch a wooden boat into rising flood waters on the Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    People launch a wooden boat into rising flood waters on the Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

DADU, Pakistan – Southern Pakistan braced for yet more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river, threatening further devastation in a country already a third inundated, in a growing disaster blamed on climate change.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,