  • Shoppers wait in line for the opening of a Uniqlo store in New York in 2013. The retailer now plans to open 30 stores a year until it reaches 200 in the next five years, branching out of major cities like New York and San Francisco along the way into more spread-out locales, like Texas and Florida. | REUTERS
Just as inflation ravages the big guns of U.S. apparel retail — awash in high inventory, and deep discounts to lure shoppers back to stores — Japan’s Uniqlo is set for its best year ever in North America, after a pandemic-imposed revolution in its business model.

Retailers from Gap to Kohl’s are warning of slumping profit margins as inflation-wary customers hold off on buying clothing. But the flagship brand of Fast Retailing said it’s poised to book its first annual profit in North America — after 17 years of trying — aided by a revamp of its logistics and pricing strategy, introduced during the pandemic, and essentially halting discounting.

