  • Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attends a meeting of Nobel Peace Prize laureates in Chicago on April 23, 2012. | NATHAN WEBER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mikhail Gorbachev, whose rise to power in the Soviet Union set in motion a series of revolutionary changes that transformed the map of Europe and ended the Cold War that had threatened the world with nuclear annihilation, has died in Moscow. He was 91.

His death was announced on Tuesday by Russia’s state news agencies, citing the city’s central clinical hospital. The reports said he had died after an unspecified “long and grave illness.”

