Two U.S. Navy warships were conducting a transit of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday — the first such sailings since China conducted massive military exercises around Taiwan in response to a visit to the self-ruled island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville “are conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit … through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” a U.S. Navy 7th Fleet spokesperson told The Japan Times. “These ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.”
