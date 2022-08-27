  • A Ukrainian soldier handles an AT4 rocket launcher outside Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a protracted standoff, but Ukraine has greater incentive to try to avoid it. | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – For months Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have waged a brutal war across a 1,500-mile (2,400-kilometer) front line, inflicting casualties, fighting to the point of exhaustion and making slow gains in territory when they were not suffering costly setbacks.

After beginning with the Russian seizure of part of southern Ukraine and a failed strike at the capital, Kyiv, and then pivoting to a bloody artillery battle in the country’s east, the war is entering a third chapter. A battlefield stalemate prevails, with hostilities at a simmer, amid anxious uncertainty over whether — and when — Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive to try to break the deadlock.

