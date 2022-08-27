  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office in Seoul on Aug. 17. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
TOKYO/SEOUL – South Korea is working toward a resolution of the long-pending wartime labor compensation issue, which has soured bilateral relations, a senior official with Japan’s Foreign Ministry said ahead of an impending court ruling in Seoul over the envisioned liquidation of Japanese corporate assets.

The official told reporters Friday, that he could see “efforts were being made by Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration” following a meeting in Tokyo between Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Sang-ryeol. He did not elaborate.

