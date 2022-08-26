Former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi was arrested by prosecutors earlier this month on charges that he received ¥51 million in bribes in exchange for giving apparel-maker Aoki Holdings special treatment in becoming a sponsor of the Games.
The ongoing investigation has once again put the spotlight on the role of money in large sporting events such as the Olympics, and is being watched closely in Sapporo, which is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.