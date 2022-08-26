  • Hironori Aoki, then the chairman of Aoki Holdings Inc., unveils the official uniforms for Japanese athletes competing in the Tokyo Games in Tokyo in January 2020. | KYODO
Former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi was arrested by prosecutors earlier this month on charges that he received ¥51 million in bribes in exchange for giving apparel-maker Aoki Holdings special treatment in becoming a sponsor of the Games.

The ongoing investigation has once again put the spotlight on the role of money in large sporting events such as the Olympics, and is being watched closely in Sapporo, which is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

