sapporo – The arrest of former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi and three others, including former Aoki Holdings Chairman Hironori Aoki, on suspicion of bribery is being watched with growing concern in Sapporo, which hopes to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games.
Prosecutors believe Takahashi received a total of ¥51 million from apparel-maker Aoki in exchange for the company being named an official Tokyo Games supporter in the formal wear category. That meant it provided the jackets worn by Japanese athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics opening ceremonies and could use the Games’ logos on its labels.
