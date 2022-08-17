  • Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of now-defunct Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, outside his home in Tokyo last month | KYODO
A former executive of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee was arrested by prosecutors Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes from major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former senior managing director of Japan’s largest advertising agency, Dentsu, is a powerful figure in sports circles.

