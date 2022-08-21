  • Workers in Massachusetts remove wastewater samples to test it for the coronavirus in July 2021. | BLOOMBERG
    Workers in Massachusetts remove wastewater samples to test it for the coronavirus in July 2021. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

In Japan, poop may have found a new role — foretelling community-level trends in coronavirus infections.

Surveillance of wastewater — which carries virus-containing feces — could be a game changer in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 by making it possible to detect the spread of the disease within a community at an earlier point, experts say.

