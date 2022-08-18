  • Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory team, speaks to reporters after a meeting with health minister Katsunobu Kato in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
Amid high numbers of infections, the government is considering changing the way it gathers information about COVID-19 cases around the country, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government is expected to release a detailed proposal as early as later this month after collecting opinions from experts.

