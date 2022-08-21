  • A Sri Lankan university student clashes with police during a demonstration in Colombo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Shamla Yoosoof, an investment researcher from Colombo, left Sri Lanka with her 3-year-old son and a jam-packed suitcase, swapping economic chaos at home for a new start in Dubai.

She flew out in June to join her husband who had secured a job as a sales and marketing director there weeks before — one of tens of thousands of Sri Lankan professionals escaping the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.

