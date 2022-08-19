  • A transgender woman and her female partner attend a press conference on Friday in Tokyo after a court ruling legally recognized her as parent of one daughter, but not another that was born after the woman underwent gender reassignment surgery. | KYODO
    A transgender woman and her female partner attend a press conference on Friday in Tokyo after a court ruling legally recognized her as parent of one daughter, but not another that was born after the woman underwent gender reassignment surgery. | KYODO

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

A Japanese court on Friday ruled that only the child born before a trans woman went through her surgical and legal transition could be recognized legally as her child, while the child born after her transition cannot be, media said.

Japan, where many LGBTQ people still do not come out to their families, requires that anybody who wants to legally change their gender have surgery to remove the sexual organs they were born with, a practice sharply criticized by human rights groups.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,