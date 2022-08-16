  • Noriko Osumi delivers the opening remarks at a 2018 science course promotion event for high school girls hosted by the Tohoku Forum for Creativity. Osumi has been instrumental in ensuring girls receive more exposure to role models in the fields of science. | TOHOKU FORUM FOR CREATIVITY
This series explores topics surrounding women who began their careers in Japan following the implementation of equal opportunities employment legislation in the mid-1980s. With many now reaching the age of retirement, it is hoped their stories can provide insight and lessons for women in Japan’s working world today.

Professor Noriko Osumi, 61, is one of the most eminent female scientists in Japan. Since 2018, she has served as vice president at Sendai-based Tohoku University — one of seven prestigious Japanese national universities, founded in 1907.

