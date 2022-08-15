  • Demonstrators against the Thai regime gather in Bangkok in October 2020, with one of them (right) holding a drawing of an activist who went missing in Cambodia. | NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN
    Demonstrators against the Thai regime gather in Bangkok in October 2020, with one of them (right) holding a drawing of an activist who went missing in Cambodia. | NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN

The man who attacked Pavin Chachavalpongpun was someone whom the Thai native and associate professor at Kyoto University didn’t know.

Appearing at the Kyoto District Court in May to deliver a statement, Pavin, 51, who is living in exile in Japan, asked the defendant sitting in front of him, “I don’t even know you. I want you to tell me who asked you to attack me, and what was the purpose?”

