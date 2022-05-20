  • The Kyoto District Court. Prosecutors sought two years in prison Thursday for a 43-year-old man suspected of invading the home of Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent critic of the Thai monarchy who is living in exile in Japan. | JOEL TANSEY
    The Kyoto District Court. Prosecutors sought two years in prison Thursday for a 43-year-old man suspected of invading the home of Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent critic of the Thai monarchy who is living in exile in Japan. | JOEL TANSEY
  • SHARE

Kyoto – Prosecutors sought two years in prison Thursday for a 43-year-old man suspected of invading the home of Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent critic of the Thai monarchy who is living in exile in Japan, and attacking him and his partner with a chemical spray.

During the first hearing in the trial at the Kyoto District Court, Tatsuhiko Sato admitted to the charges and said the July 2019 attack was carried out at the instruction of a "senpai" ("superior"). Under questioning from one of the prosecutors, Sato repeatedly declined to name the individual.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,