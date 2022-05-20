Prosecutors sought two years in prison Thursday for a 43-year-old man suspected of invading the home of Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent critic of the Thai monarchy who is living in exile in Japan, and attacking him and his partner with a chemical spray.

During the first hearing in the trial at the Kyoto District Court, Tatsuhiko Sato admitted to the charges and said the July 2019 attack was carried out at the instruction of a "senpai" ("superior"). Under questioning from one of the prosecutors, Sato repeatedly declined to name the individual.