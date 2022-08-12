Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion (¥532.4 billion) on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market.

The Japanese billionaire took the unusual step of establishing personal stakes in a series of SoftBank ventures in recent years, a mixing of company and executive interests that drew the ire of investors. Son holds 17.25% of a vehicle set up under SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 for its unlisted holdings, as well as 17.25% of a unit within its Latin America fund, which also invests in startups. He has a 33% stake in SB Northstar, a vehicle set up at the company to trade stocks and derivatives.