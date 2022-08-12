  • SoftBank Group has increasingly allowed executives to cut side deals by which they benefit personally alongside the company’s activities and CEO Masayoshi Son led the way in cutting deals for himself. | BLOOMBERG
    SoftBank Group has increasingly allowed executives to cut side deals by which they benefit personally alongside the company’s activities and CEO Masayoshi Son led the way in cutting deals for himself. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion (¥532.4 billion) on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market.

The Japanese billionaire took the unusual step of establishing personal stakes in a series of SoftBank ventures in recent years, a mixing of company and executive interests that drew the ire of investors. Son holds 17.25% of a vehicle set up under SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 for its unlisted holdings, as well as 17.25% of a unit within its Latin America fund, which also invests in startups. He has a 33% stake in SB Northstar, a vehicle set up at the company to trade stocks and derivatives.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,