    The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Morong town, Bataan province, the Philippines, in May 2018 | REUTERS
The Philippines’ Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) has not produced any electricity since it was finished in 1984, despite its $2.3 billion price tag and its promise of energy security during the 1970s oil crisis.

Approved by former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., his son and new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has revived discussions on proposals to rehabilitate the site amid the current energy crisis, which has pushed prices for traditional power generating fuels coal and natural gas to record highs.

