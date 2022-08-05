  • Japan on Friday took a first step into its research for a green gross domestic product measurement that reflects the country's progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its economic growth. | REUTERS
Japan on Friday took a first step into its research for a green gross domestic product (GDP) measurement that reflects the country’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its economic growth.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made green transformation a key policy item as his government seeks to meet a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 46% in 2030 compared with 2013 levels.

