Japan on Friday took a first step into its research for a green gross domestic product (GDP) measurement that reflects the country’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its economic growth.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made green transformation a key policy item as his government seeks to meet a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 46% in 2030 compared with 2013 levels.
